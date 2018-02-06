Trump highlights his financial skill, goes silent on markets

Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump speaks on tax policy during a visit to Sheffer Corporation, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Blue Ash, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has been silent since the stock market took a nose dive, notable for a businessman president who regularly points to the rising market as evidence of the success of his presidency and economic policies.

Trump’s reaction highlighted the risks to politicians who hitching their wagons to soaring stocks: the fall.

Trump did not mention the stock market during an economic speech Monday, nor when reporters shouted questions as he returned to Washington after the markets had closed for the day. He did not tweet on the subject Tuesday morning.

At its close Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average had fallen more than 1,150 points and foreign market plunged overnight.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s