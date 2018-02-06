‘The Big Bounce America’ bringing world’s largest bounce castle to Odessa

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – “The Big Bounce America” will bring the world’s largest bounce house to Odessa in March.

The event will take place at Keystone Recreation Center March 9-11.

The inflatable bounce house castle is 10,000 square feet and features various “zones,” each with its own theme.

The bounce house also includes basketball hoops, a giant slide, a ball pit, inflatable jungle animals, boats and four-poster beds to bounce on or just to chill out.

The center of it all is a stage feature a DJ booth, where games and competitions will be hosted from.

Sessions for the bounce house event are split up by age for safety.

Toddler sessions are for children ages 3 and under accompanied by someone to care for them. Junior sessions are slower paced for kids ages 7 and under.

Bigger kid sessions are a little more boisterous and aimed at children in the 8-15 age rage.

Adult only sessions are for anyone age 16 and up.

You can learn more and purchase tickets by visiting The Big Bounce America online.

