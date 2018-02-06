Teen accused of stealing gun, ammo from Pinellas deputy’s car

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is looking into how a car burglar was able to steal guns and ammo from a deputy’s vehicle over the weekend.

According to an arrest report, two witnesses watched 18-year-old Devon Breaziel enter the deputy’s unmarked vehicle and remove a black duffle bag from the trunk near the 9000 block of James Path at 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

The duffle bag contained the deputy’s assault rifle, bullet proof vest, Kevlar helmet, Taser and loaded magazines.

The witnesses, who were delivering newspapers, said as Breaziel fled towards Starkey Road, he dropped ammo from the bag but turned around and retrieved it.

A Largo police officer spotted Breaziel running across Starkey Road when he attempted to stop him for suspicious activity.

Officers said Breaziel was attempting to jump the fence to a 55 and older mobile home park community when he was apprehended.

The duffle bag was located on the other side of the fence.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says the deputy’s vehicle was unlocked, but the deputy maintains he locked the vehicle and somehow Breaziel got into the car.