Study: Hot tea linked to esophageal cancer in smokers, drinkers

(WFLA/CNN) – This new study may make you consider letting your tea cool before you take a big gulp.

If you’re a smoker or an avid drinker, sipping tea while it’s too hot could increase your risk of esophageal cancer, a new study suggests.

In the study, drinking “hot” or “burning hot” tea was associated with an increase in esophageal cancer from 2 to 5. But this was only for people who also smoked or drank alcohol.

Esophageal cancer is the eighth most common cancer in the world and is often fatal, killing approximately 400,000 people every year, the International Agency for Research on Cancer said.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, it is usually caused by repeated injury to the esophagus due to smoke, alcohol, acid reflux and now maybe, hot liquids.

The study, which is the largest of its kind, followed close to 500,000 adults in China over an average of 9.5 years.

Participants who drank tea on a weekly basis were asked to describe its temperature as “warm,” “hot” “or “burning hot.”

The results showed if people who smoked tobacco or drank alcohol, consumed “hot” or “burning hot” tea, it made their risk of cancer even higher.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD