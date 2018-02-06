Stretch of Orient Rd. closed in Tampa after deadly shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A busy Tampa road will be closed for the next few hours while police investigate a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened Monday night near the Shubh Mini Market on Orient Road.

Detectives say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. A man was found shot and died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Police have not released the man’s identity, but say he was between 25 and 30 years old.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was still on scene investigating early Tuesday morning.

News Channel 8 has learned detectives have interviewed one person, but aren’t saying how that person is connected, if they are a witness or a person of interest.

Detectives say there are many surveillance cameras in the area and they are trying to figure out if surveillance photos or video recorded the shooting or any suspects.

Police say the public is not in danger because of the shooting.

Orient Road will remain closed between New York Drive and 25th Avenue while detectives investigate.

