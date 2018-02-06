Spinach Gnudi
Author: The Foodie Physician
Recipe type: Entree
Serves: 6
Ingredients
Gnudi:
- 2 cups part-skim ricotta cheese
- 1 package (10 oz) frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and squeezed very dry
- 4 large egg yolks
- 2.5 ounces freshly grated Pecorino-Romano or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (about ⅔ cup) plus extra for garnish
- ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided use
Simple Tomato Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 can (28 oz) crushed tomatoes, preferably San Marzano
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil, optional
- Mix the ricotta, spinach, egg yolks, Pecorino, nutmeg, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl until well combined. Stir in ½ cup flour until a sticky dough forms.
- Pile the remaining cup of flour on a cutting board or plate. Drop a large spoonful of the dough (slightly larger than the size of a walnut) onto the flour and lightly toss it around in the flour until it is coated.
- Gently form the dough into a ball with your hands, shaking off any excess flour.
- Repeat with the remaining dough. You should have about 24 gnudi in total. Discard the remaining flour or save for another use. Chill the gnudi in the fridge for 15 minutes while you make the sauce.
- To make the sauce, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, 7-8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another 1-2 minutes, then stir in the tomatoes. Season the sauce with the oregano, salt and pepper. Simmer the sauce for a few minutes and then stir in the basil.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil then lower the heat to a simmer. Working in batches, place the gnudi on a slotted spoon and gently lower them into the water. Cook the gnudi until they float to the surface of the water, about 4 minutes. Carefully remove them with a slotted spoon.
- To serve, spoon some tomato sauce onto each plate and place the gnudi on top. Garnish with grated cheese.
Notes
For nutritional calculations, I did not include the full 1 cup flour used for dredging the gnudi but rather used ¼ cup, which is the amount of flour that adhered to the gnudi (the rest is discarded).
Nutrition Information
Serving size: approximately 4 gnudi with tomato sauce Calories: 329 Fat: 16.9g Saturated fat: 7.7g Carbohydrates: 25.6g Fiber: 3.4g Protein: 20g