SpaceX launch pushed back due to high wind, liftoff slated for 3:45

A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket stands ready for launch on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The Falcon Heavy scheduled to launch Tuesday afternoon, has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The SpaceX Falcon Heavy is ready for launch, but wind conditions aren’t.

The window for Tuesday’s launch from the Kennedy Space Center opened at 1:30 p.m. but liftoff has now been pushed back to after 3 p.m.

Around noon, SpaceX announced the launch was being pushed back due to the upper-level wind shear.

As they continued to monitor winds, the launch time continued getting pushed back.

The launch is now scheduled for 3:45 p.m. In a tweet, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said the launch auto-sequence was initiated for a 3:45 liftoff.

The launch window closes at 4 p.m. If Falcon Heavy cannot launch before the window closes, the test flight will be scrubbed until Wednesday.

When it does lift off, Falcon Heavy will become the world’s most powerful rocket in use.

