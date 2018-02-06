SpaceX launch pushed back due to high wind, liftoff slated for 3:45

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The SpaceX Falcon Heavy is ready for launch, but wind conditions aren’t.

The window for Tuesday’s launch from the Kennedy Space Center opened at 1:30 p.m. but liftoff has now been pushed back to after 3 p.m.

Around noon, SpaceX announced the launch was being pushed back due to the upper-level wind shear.

Upper atmosphere winds currently 20% above max allowable load. Holding for an hour to allow winds to diminish. #FalconHeavy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

As they continued to monitor winds, the launch time continued getting pushed back.

The launch is now scheduled for 3:45 p.m. In a tweet, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said the launch auto-sequence was initiated for a 3:45 liftoff.

Launch auto-sequence initiated (aka the holy mouse-click) for 3:45 liftoff #FalconHeavy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2018

The launch window closes at 4 p.m. If Falcon Heavy cannot launch before the window closes, the test flight will be scrubbed until Wednesday.

When it does lift off, Falcon Heavy will become the world’s most powerful rocket in use.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.