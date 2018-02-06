Sarasota police searching for missing, endangered 81-year-old man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered adult Tuesday night.
Paul White, 81, is missing from the 400 block of Sapphire Drive in Sarasota.
White was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, walking away from his home.
He was last seen wearing green shorts, a yellow shirt and gray sneakers. Police describe him as 5’11” of medium build, with blondish-silver hair.
White may be confused and needs help to return home.
If you see White, please contact police at 941-316-1199 or 911.
