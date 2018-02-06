Sarasota 12-year-old stars in Super Bowl commercial with Peyton Manning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota celebrity is sharing her few seconds of fame. You may recognize her from sharing the spotlight with Peyton Manning in the Universal Studios Super Bowl commercial.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t even know how to explain it. I was just so happy. I was screaming. Tears came to my eyes and I was like, ‘oh my gosh I can’t believe I made it,'” said Tori Bates.

Twelve-year-old Tori Bates made it to the big stage of Super Bowl commercials.

She was next to Peyton Manning in the vacation quarterback spot.

“I was actually really surprised. I didn’t know I was going to be in it with Peyton Manning until we got the lines at the audition. It said Peyton Manning. And I was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I was really excited,” said Bates.

Bates, with the main role alongside Manning, was teaching him a Harry Potter spell.

Some say she had quite the sense of humor as she told the retired quarterback “you’re un-coachable!”

Tori watched her big moment with her parents and brother at home. Her mom Jennifer said it’s a memory they’ll have forever.

“Just every break and cut we are like, ‘is it coming, is it coming?’ And it finally did and we were just elated. She is just such a good kid and so humble,” said Jenifer Bates.

The 12-year-old said the Super Bowl commercial was certainly a highlight in her young career and she can’t wait for what’s next.

“I think it was the opportunity for me to become successful and more into movies and TV shows.”

The rising star has another audition later this week and hopes to make it to Los Angeles during the pilot season.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: