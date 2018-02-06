Polk Co. History Center raises awareness for Black History Month

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — February is Black History Month and to celebrate the Polk County History Center is bringing awareness to the accomplishments African Americans made to the community.

This month, the museum is focusing on the roles of African Americans in every American war from the Revolutionary War Era to the present War against Terrorism.

Visitors will get a chance to play games to learn more about Black History. Scavenger hunt games will be available throughout the galleries.

