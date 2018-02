CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Imagine getting paid to throw your trash away. In the city of Clearwater it’s not a dream because of the city’s recycle perks program.

The program gives residents points for recycling. Residents can trade in the points for things like movie tickets, dinner discounts and other community-related events.

Organizers say the program has work so well that they have seen a drastic reduction in things that can be recycled in the trash.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: