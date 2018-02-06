Hillsborough High School joins Sandy Hook Promise’s national ‘Star With Hello’ call-to-action week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough High School joined other schools and youth groups across the country for Sandy Hook Promise’s national “Start With Hello” call-to-action week.

“Start With Hello” is a no-cost program for schools and community organizations to empower students to create an inclusive and connected community by reaching out to those who may be isolated, marginalized or rejected to let them know they are valued.

Nicole Hockley’s first-grade son Dylan was killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy. She visited Hillsborough High School on Tuesday for the training.

Students wore “Start With Hello” t-shirts and hung signage around the school. Hockley and Sandy Hook Promise presenter Sherese James held a presentation to ninth grade students.

Sandy Hook Promise is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the mass shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The group is focused on preventing gun violence before it happens by educating and mobilizing parents, schools and communities on mental health and wellness programs that identify, intervene and help at-risk individuals.

You can learn more about the organization by going online or calling 203-304-9780.

