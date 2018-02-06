Hillsborough High School joins Sandy Hook Promise’s national ‘Star With Hello’ call-to-action week

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough High School joined other schools and youth groups across the country for Sandy Hook Promise’s national “Start With Hello” call-to-action week.

“Start With Hello” is a no-cost program for schools and community organizations to empower students to create an inclusive and connected community by reaching out to those who may be isolated, marginalized or rejected to let them know they are valued.

Nicole Hockley’s first-grade son Dylan was killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy. She visited Hillsborough High School on Tuesday for the training.

Students wore “Start With Hello” t-shirts and hung signage around the school. Hockley and Sandy Hook Promise presenter Sherese James held a presentation to ninth grade students.

Sandy Hook Promise is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the mass shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The group is focused on preventing gun violence before it happens by educating and mobilizing parents, schools and communities on mental health and wellness programs that identify, intervene and help at-risk individuals.

You can learn more about the organization by going online or calling 203-304-9780.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s