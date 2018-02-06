Great white shark named George stalks Everglade waters

Associated Press Published:
"George" the great white shark. OSEARCH photo

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. (AP) – A great white shark named George has been spotted lingering off the Florida coast near the Everglades and Gulf of Mexico.

News outlets cite shark-tracking organization OCEARCH as reporting George was spotted Sunday near the edge of Everglades National Park.

George was tagged in October 2016 off the coast of Massachusetts. Since then, he’s been spotted near the Atlantic coast from Nova Scotia to south Florida and had traveled more than 4,500 miles by Sunday.

He was last recorded as 702 pounds and around 10 feet long. OCEARCH chief science adviser Bob Hueter tells The Miami Herald that George probably weighs closer to 1,000 pounds now.

As of late Sunday, George appeared to be making his way up Florida’s western coast toward Everglades City.

Learn more about George here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s