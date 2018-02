CHIANG, Thailand (WFLA/NBC) – A giant panda couple is enjoying their life at a Thailand zoo.

The couple has been living at the zoo since 2003.

The mother panda gave birth to their first baby in 2009.

The male panda enjoys rolling on the ground and climbing trees, while the female is more quiet and likes being inside.

Special activities are held for the couple on and around the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The pair are adored by tourists.