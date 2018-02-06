Get Applebee’s Bahama Mamas for $1 all month long

By Published:
Credit: Applebee's

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kick back, relax and pretend the sun is shining all month long with this awesome deal on beachy drinks!

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar is offering a new drink special for the month of February.

You can get your hands on the restaurant chain’s famous Bahama Mamas for only a $1.

The DOLLARMAMA drink features a mix of white rum, pineapple, orange, and lime juices with a splash of coconut and cherry flavors too.

This special steal is the latest in a string of deals for boozy drinks at Applebee’s. It all started with the dollar margaritas in October and were followed by Long Island Iced Teas in December.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s