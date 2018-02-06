Get Applebee’s Bahama Mamas for $1 all month long

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kick back, relax and pretend the sun is shining all month long with this awesome deal on beachy drinks!
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar is offering a new drink special for the month of February.
You can get your hands on the restaurant chain’s famous Bahama Mamas for only a $1.
The DOLLARMAMA drink features a mix of white rum, pineapple, orange, and lime juices with a splash of coconut and cherry flavors too.
This special steal is the latest in a string of deals for boozy drinks at Applebee’s. It all started with the dollar margaritas in October and were followed by Long Island Iced Teas in December.
