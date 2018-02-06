Gasparilla Distance Classic: Experts reveal training secrets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we continue to train for the Gasparilla Distance Classic we’re going to the experts to get you their secrets on training and sharing them with you!

When it comes to the sport of running not all of us can be as good as college athletes.

“I’ve been running for about 9 years now so it’s kind of come,” says John Weaver.

He’s taking time out from his USF Cross Country training to give us the tips that will propel us towards the finish line of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

Weaver ran the event last year and says he had fun. Having fun happens when training is done right — and ending the race injury-free.

Weaver says training starts before you even take a step.

“Just mentally prepare yourself for the race. Just kind of envision what you’re going to do for the race. Maybe even do a run through. Like a short little mile,” advises Weaver.

Although not the most glamorous part of the race, stretching is vital to remaining healthy during the training process — before and after a run.

Then focus on having a relaxed uppper body.

“Focus on your form early on because your form can really break down and that can result in heavy breathing, making you tired,” says Weaver.

Finally, have fun!

“You know you’ve been preparing for this race for so long. You’re trained for it. You’re ready for it. You can just go out there and finish it strong,” says Weaver.

