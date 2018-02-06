Florida man gets 20 years for trying to kill unborn baby in crash

Associated Press Published:
Onix Afanador, jail booking photo

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for deliberately crashing his vehicle in an attempt to kill a woman’s unborn child.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 36-year-old Onix Afanador was sentenced last week after being convicted previously of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

Authorities say Afanador purposefully crashed his vehicle into a utility pole last June. The victim told police that Afanador had been physical with her before the crash and said he wanted to kill her and her unborn baby.

Prosecutors say the woman and baby were not harmed.

