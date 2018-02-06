Florida county won’t let pregnant firefighter do light duty

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Florida firefighter who is seven-months pregnant is being told by her bosses that she will have to carry out her normal duties until she gives birth.

Indian River County told TCPalm.com that the union contract specifically precludes giving pregnant firefighters like Nicole Morris light duty.

Morris said she is scheduled to work until the day before her C-section even though her doctor has told her it is not good for her or the baby for her to be in the field this close to delivery.

The 35-year-old firefighter says carrying 70 pounds of equipment, doing CPR and lifting patients is becoming more difficult. She has 500 hours of paid time off banked but wants to save that to spend time with her new child.

