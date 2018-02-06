Hillsborough firefighters rescue pet from burning apartment

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters have put out a fire at an apartment complex in the Town N’ Country area.

Firefighters responded to a fire around 8 a.m. at the Moncler Isles Apartments which are located in the 8800 block of Beacon Lakes Drive.

Smoke and flames were coming from a ground level apartment when firefighters arrived.

One pet was pulled from an apartment, according to a Hillsborough Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Firefighters searched the apartment, but did not find anyone inside.

No injuries have been reported.

