Experts: Money-related relationship deal breakers splitting up happy homes

(WFLA) – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, love is in the air this month. But before you fall head over heels for someone, you need to know if the two of you are financially compatible.

Money is probably one of the least romantic topics two people in love can talk about. But without the same financial goals, there’s a much higher chance your relationship will turn rocky.

“Yes! Finances are definitely a huge problem with couples,” said marriage and family therapist Chiara Mustafa.

She sees money-related relationship deal breakers split up a lot of happy homes.

The Money Coach and New York Times best-selling author, Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, agrees.

“In fact, 70 percent of couples who divorce say they had money battles,” she said.

She says couples who aren’t on the same page with spending almost certainly won’t last.

“It’s such a recipe for disaster when it comes to your marriage because that same survey found a third of people said financial infidelity is worse than sexual infidelity,” said Khalfani-Cox.

She suggests following three important steps.

“Disclose, discuss and decide.”

“If you’re thinking that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with someone, why wouldn’t you know their income?” she asked.

“Why wouldn’t you know their assets? Why wouldn’t you know their debts? Why wouldn’t you know their credit score?”

Mustafa agrees and says the earlier you know those answers, the better.

“Creating the financial atmosphere from the beginning can help avoid these problems.”

One other suggestion from the experts is to work with a financial planner. Someone to not only mediate any financial disagreements, but educate you and your partner about long term investments.

