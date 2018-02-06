Drake makes surprise visit to Florida school, shoots video

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, Drake performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Drake earned a record-breaking 13 American Music Awards nominations on Monday, Oct. 10, thanks to his latest album "Views," shattering Michael Jackson's mark of 11 nominations in a single year from 1984. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Drake had no trouble drawing crowds as he visited Miami to shoot a music video.

Images shared by fans on social media show Miami Senior High students singing along as Drake performs “God’s Plan” from a crane above the school’s baseball field. A drone captured Monday’s surprise concert by the rap superstar.

The Miami Herald reports that before he left, Drake gave the school a $25,000 check and said he would help design new school uniforms.

School alum Edgar Grant Santiago rushed over when a friend told him of the visit, and said, “that was truly God’s plan to bless the school.”

Drake also gave an impromptu concert at the University of Miami, where he awarded a $50,000 scholarship to a lucky student.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s