Dog found shot in head, Hillsborough Co. Pet Resources investigating

BRANDON, Fla (WFLA) — Who shot Dexter, and why? That’s what Hillsborough County Pet Resources officers are trying to figure out.

Dexter is a labrador who was brought to BluePearl Veterinary Hospital in Brandon on Saturday. A good Samaritan in Plant City called authorities after finding the dog badly injured on West Keysville Road.

When officers brought Dexter to the hospital, they knew he was hurt but what happened to him?

His jaw was shattered and he had a large wound on his snout. He could’ve been hit by a car, or gotten himself snagged in a barb wire fence.

Dr. Nancy Pesses says x-rays revealed what happened to Dexter.

“He was in pretty rough shape and had multiple bullet wounds, it appeared,” said Pesses.

Pesses said the dog appeared to be in “critical” condition.

Since Saturday, the staff at the hospital has been monitoring Dexter’s progress around the clock and making sure he has plenty of food and water. He’s going to have surgery to repair his jaw, and doctors will then determine if it’s safe to remove the bullet fragments.

There is plenty of speculation as to how this happened. Sooz Woolley is with Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida. The group has adopted Dexter while he’s treated until he’s well enough to be adopted out.

Woolley says if this animal was intentionally harmed, she would love to run into the person responsible.

“Okay, my gut says if I saw him I’d probably run him down,” said Woolley. “I mean, it’s inexcusable to do that to a dog that can’t defend itself.”

The county’s Pet Resource Center released the following statement in regards to the investigation:

At 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office notified Hillsborough County’s Pet Resources of a report of a dog that had been hit by a car on W. Keysville Road in Plant City. An Animal Control officer from Pet Resources responded to the scene and, because of the time and severity of the injury, transported the dog to BluePearl Veterinary Services.

The dog was stabilized by BluePearl veterinarians and later transported by Animal Control to the Pet Resource Center for follow-up.

Animal Control is investigating the circumstances of the dog’s injuries, which appear to involve a bullet wound. If sufficient evidence leads to a person of interest in this case, the information will be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office.