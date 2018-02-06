Detectives release surveillance video showing man suspected in Seminole church arsons

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s detectives with the arson and auto theft unit are seeking the public’s help with identifying an arson suspected after two churches were intentionally set on fire.

Deputies were called to the Seminole United Methodist Church and the Universal Harmony Church for reports of two suspicious fires at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The fires caused minor property damaged and no one was injured.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of a man who they say is a suspect in the arson investigations.

The man is seen in the video at about 12:39 a.m. on Sunday morning, walking southbound in the area of Seminole Boulevard and 63rd Avenue North.

The man is described as approximately 20 to 30 years old, thin to medium build, short hair, wearing a dark colored t-shirt, dark pants, dark shoes and carrying a large, dark colored gym bag.

Anyone with information that may assist detectives in this investigation is asked to contact Detective Larry McLean of the Arson & Auto Theft Unit at 727-583-6399 or lmclean@pcsonet.com .

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or go online.

