Cancer vaccine successfully eliminates tumors in mice

STANFORD, CA (WCMH) — Researchers say a cancer vaccine cured the disease in 87 out of 90 mice injected.

According to a study by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine, after injecting small amounts of two immune-stimulating agents into the solid tumors in mice, all traces of cancer in the rodents disappeared.

Researchers say this injection could lead to a relatively inexpensive cancer therapy.

“When we use these two agents together, we see the elimination of tumors all over the body,” said Ronald Levy, MD, professor of oncology. “This approach bypasses the need to identify tumor-specific immune targets and doesn’t require wholesale activation of the immune system or customization of a patient’s immune cells.”

The study states that when they injected mice with lymphoma tumors, the two agents not only caused regression in the tumor injected, but also a second untreated tumor.

Researchers say they saw results in lymphoma tumors, breast cancer tumors, colon, and melanoma tumors.

According to the study, 87 of the 90 mice injected with the agents were cured of cancer.

Researchers are currently recruiting lymphoma patients to test the technique in a clinical trial.

