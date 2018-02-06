2 injured in deputy-involved shooting in parking lot of Brandon Home Depot

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in a Home Depot parking lot, located at 9941 E Adamo Drive in Brandon.

The shooting happened during an undercover gun buy in an effort to get guns off the street, according to an official.

Two deputies were involved by neither were injured.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken to local hospitals and their conditions are unknown.

No further information was immediately released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: