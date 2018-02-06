2 injured in deputy-involved shooting in parking lot of Brandon Home Depot

By Published: Updated:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in a Home Depot parking lot, located at 9941 E Adamo Drive in Brandon.

The shooting happened during an undercover gun buy in an effort to get guns off the street, according to an official.

Two deputies were involved by neither were injured.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken to local hospitals and their conditions are unknown.

No further information was immediately released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s