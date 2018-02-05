What’s Going Around? The illnesses impacting Tampa Bay area schools: Jan. 29 to Feb. 2

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parents, you know the flu is still going around in big waves, but there are some other illnesses pediatricians are seeing a lot of in the bay area.

The flu, unfortunately is nonstop right now and could last until April, according to doctors.

But pediatricians in Pinellas County are seeing quite an uptick in hand-foot-and-mouth disease, which is a mild, contagious viral infection that is common in kids.

Pediatric nurses in Pinellas County tell me young children will often drool and not have an appetite because of the sores in their mouths. Because it’s viral, there is no real treatment. Nurses suggest buying a mild over the counter hydrocortisone ointment to help ease the pain. Ways to prevent coming down with hand-foot-and-mouth disease include frequent hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are infected.

Several counties in the Tampa Bay area are seeing adenoviruses, which are types of a respiratory illness that have cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC. Symptoms include sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea and pink eye. If you or your child starts to feel flu-ish you need to see a doctor immediately to get treatment.

And Pasco County parents, watch out for the stomach flu. Doctors say many kids are coming down with that, symptoms include nausea and vomiting. Doctors recommend clear fluids and the “brat diet” which consists of bananas, rice, applesauce and toast.

Other than the flu– there’s a lot of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) which is a common respiratory virus that causes mile, cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC. RSV can be serious for infants and adults. The CDC says RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis, html bronchiolitis and pneumonia. If you don’t get a handle on that fast, doctors tell me your child could end up in the hospital.

