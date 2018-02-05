Warrior Games coming to Tampa in 2019

Medically retired Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sarah Rudder carries the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games torch into Soldier Field in Chicago, July 1, 2017. The DoD Warrior Games are an annual event allowing wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to compete in Paralympic-style sports. DoD photo by EJ Hersom

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – U.S. Special Operations Command, which is headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base, will host the Department of Defense’s Warrior Games next year.

The 2019 Warrior Games will bring an estimated 300 athletes and 1,100 family members and support staff from around the U.S. to Tampa Bay.

After meeting with athletes at the 2016 and 2017 Warrior Games and based on his knowledge and personal experience of how Tampa Bay embraces active military, veterans and their families, USSOCOM Commander Army Gen. Raymond A. Thomas, III, made a bid to host the 2019 games.

The purpose of the Warrior Games is to introduce wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from all branches of the military to Paralympic-style adaptive sports, according to the Warrior Games website.

Military Paralympic adaptive sports programs help wounded service members and veterans build strength and endurance and draw inspiration from their teammates.

Specific competition venues and locations are still being determined.

USSOCOM has participated in the Warrior Games with its own team since the event began in 2010. SOCOM will compete again this year in the 2018 Warrior Games at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2-9.

