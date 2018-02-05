WATCH: Virtual reality roller coaster, funnel cake restaurant to open at LEGOLAND

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Race fans, prepare to start your engines! You’ll soon be able to put your pedal to the metal when the Great LEGO Race ride opens on March 23 at LEGOLAND Florida.

The Great LEGO® Race is the first virtual reality roller coaster experience designed for kids. It’s the first time the LEGO brand and mini-figure characters have been integrated with VR technology in a theme park attraction.

The wild and wacky race pits guests against a pirate, wizard, surfer and pharaoh as they steer LEGO-built vehicles like a rocket-powered windsurfing rig, a stylish scooter fueled by espresso and an ornately canopied bed (called a “litter”) carried by mummy servants.

Wearing optional VR headsets, riders will experience the action from every direction up, down, forward, backward and all points in between while riding the roller coaster – in a dazzling environment where everything is made of LEGO bricks.

Check out the accompanying video to see what the ride is like.

Things to know about The Great LEGO Race

Guests must be at least 42 inches tall to ride The Great LEGO Race, or be accompanied by a responsible adult at least 48 inches tall.

The VR headsets are designed to fit both adults and children, and can be adjusted for comfort.

The VR experience is intended for children 6 and up, and guests can choose to ride the roller coaster without wearing the headset.

After crossing the finish line on The Great LEGO Race, guests can switch gears and enjoy an all-new treat at

The Funnel Cake Factory will also open this spring. The Funnel Cake Factory will be just steps away from the roller coaster in the theme park’s LEGO® Technic area and will offer freshly made-to-order funnel cakes with toppings including fresh fruit, powdered sugar and soft-serve ice cream.