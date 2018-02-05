VIDEO: First Lady visits children’s hospital in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WFLA) — First Lady Melania Trump took time to visit a children’s hospital while on a trip to Cincinnati Monday.

Mrs. Trump accompanied President Donald Trump to Ohio, where he gave a tax reform speech.

The first lady visited the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center during his speech.

During her visit to the hospital, she was briefed on the opioid epidemic and the effect it has on newborn babies exposed to prescription drugs during pregnancy. Some infants immediately need prescriptions like morphine and methadone after birth when they show symptoms of withdrawal.

After the briefing, Mrs. Trump met patients and their family members in a playroom, and took time to visit different activity stations with the kids. She also handed each child a Valentine’s Day card.

In a statement after her visit, the first lady said, “children will always be my top priority.”

The president and first lady returned to Washington later in the afternoon.

