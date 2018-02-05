‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz coming to Clearwater’s Capitol Theatre

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A breakout star of the hit NBC show “This Is Us” is going on tour and making a stop in Clearwater.

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, is kicking off her “This Is Me” tour this spring and making a stop at the Capitol Theatre on Monday, April 2.

Metz, who is from Homestead, will be hosting the night of honest conversation about life and the lessons we learn.

Metz moved to Japan as a baby and live there for 9 years before returning to the United States. She was eventually discovered in Gainesville at a talent event that she was attending as a chaperone for her sister.

On “This Is Us,” Metz’s character Kate struggles with her weight, eating habits and body image.

Metz’s stop in Clearwater will feature advice and tough love, as well as Metz sharing the struggles she’s faced and overcome throughout her life so far. The show is described as a “journey not just of self-acceptance, but of embracing the lives we want and deserve.”

Tickets cost $64.50 or $49.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Each ticket purchased includes a copy of Metz’s memoir, “This is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.”

I am so excited to reveal the cover of my new book, THIS IS ME, coming March 27th from @DeyStreet! You can preorder your copy today by clicking the link below! 💖https://t.co/HSRZZu2wAY pic.twitter.com/6Rojb1YMHI — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 25, 2018

You can purchase tickets at the Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office on McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater or by calling (727) 791-7400. You can also purchase them on the Capitol Theatre’s website.