The Italiano Diet

SPRING MECH FUSILLI RECIPE (PASTA PRIMAVERA)

1 package (250g) Gianluca Mech Italiano Diet Fusilli

1 spoon extra virgin olive Oil

1 garlic clove

1 zucchini

1 yellow bell pepper

1 small eggplant

6 cherry tomatos

Half tea spoon of salt

1 Pinch of black pepper

4 fresh basil leafs

4 fresh mint leafs

Dice cut zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant and cherry tomatos.

In a skillet add 1 spoon of extra virgin olive oil, saute the garlic for 1 min and than remove it.

Add zucchini, bell peppers, and sauté for 5 min.

If necessary add a spoon of hot water, than add eggplants, cherry tomatos, salt, black pepper and continue to cook for another 10 min.

Boil the Fusilli for 13min in salted wated.

When the vegetables are cooked add the fresh chopped basil.

When fusilli is cooked, drain it and add it in the skillet with the sauce. Sauté in the skillet for 1 min and than serve.

BUON APPETITO!!!