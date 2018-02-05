Tampa Bay area grad Trey Burton becomes Super Bowl hero

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area residents have their own Super Bowl hero to celebrate.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton is a graduate of Venice High School. Sports Illustrated called him ‘Super Bowl 52’s Most Unlikely Hero’ just a few days before the big game. It turns out Burton tossed a game-changing pass Sunday night.

In a trick play, Burton threw to quarterback Nick Foles with 38 seconds remaining in the first half.

Burton was a quarterback at Venice High School, where he threw for 1,876 yards, 18 TDs and 1 INT and rushed for 821 yards and 22 TDs, earning FSWA 5A All-State First-Team honors, according to the Eagles.

He played a handful of positions during his college career at the University of Florida, breaking Tim Tebow’s team record for touchdowns in a single game with six in 2010.

Burton signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Burton, 26, is married and has three children.

