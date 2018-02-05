SWAT responds to reported hostage situation at Miami club, find nothing

MIAMI (WFLA) – Police say a woman is being questioned after officers responded to a hostage situation at a club in Miami Monday afternoon and found no one inside.

WTVJ reports a woman said she was robbed outside of Joseph Club.

When officers arrived, another woman came out and said about 12 people were being held hostage inside, according to WTVJ.

SWAT breached the door into the club and found no one inside.

According to officers, the woman who reported the situation was detained for questioning.

