‘Red shoes’ burglar busted, may have hit 9 homes in Clearwater, Largo

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Busted with the goods and his distinctive red shoes!

Clearwater police tell News Channel 8 Carlton Stewart, 27, is a busy house burglar with a preference for bright red sneakers.

But it wasn’t his shoes that led them right to his front door.

Security camera video taken Dec. 22 show who Clearwater police say is Stewart, getting ready to break into a house.

He wore a Buccaneers hat and bright red Addidas shoes.

The video came from Adam Szwedo’s house.

“My reaction was like, ‘is this really happening?’” said Szwedo. “I entered the house with a firearm and I was ready to shoot.”

He found $4,000 gone, along with his passport, checkbook, social security card and piggy bank change.

Szwedo’s cameras caught it all. He is glad he didn’t have to shoot and the accused crook is locked up.

“I am happy that the system works because I had doubts,” said Szwedo.

Police belive Stewart hit at least nine homes in Largo and Clearwater. Some successful, some not.

He’s done it before. We found his prison I.D. card from a stint that started in 2013.

“It was quite nice of him after one of his crimes to have dropped his wallet and inside the wallet was his I.D,” said Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department.

That homeowner gave the wallet to investigators.

“They were able to go to his house, where they found him on his porch wearing those red shoes, wearing a watch that he [had] taken and holding a bag of coins as well from one of the burglaries,” said Shaw.

They also found an assortment of other watches, some: the expensive kind.

As for the red sneakers?

“He won’t be wearing those for some time,” said Szwedo.

Carlton Stewart got out of prison in September of 2016 for burglary.

It looks like he didn’t learn much from that experience.

