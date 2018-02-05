PAVE to host free employment event in Tampa for veterans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An employment event for veterans will be held at Embassy Suites Tampa – USF on Wednesday.

Paving Access for Veterans Employment (PAVE), a program supported by Paralyzed Veterans of America, will hold host the free event in six cities across the country. Registration is open and can be accessed online.

Hillsborough County, City of Tampa, USAA, Spectrum, UPS, Verizon, Amazon, Comcast and Walgreens are some of the corporations and organizations that will be in attendance.

Attendees can get involved in the following at the event:

Employee Workshops: “Get Noticed” & “Get Hired”

Employer Workshops

Networking Sessions for Job-Seekers & Employers

Employee Resources: Building Professional Social Media Profiles, Interviewing Skills, Elevator Speech Development, Resume Building, Mock Interviews, Schedule Informational Interviews, and more

