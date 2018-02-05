Outdoors Expo and Boat Show Vendor Information

RESERVE TODAY!

Don’t miss out on the 27th Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show! Space is limited so reserve now. The show has sold out early for almost a decade straight!

For the past 27 years, The Outdoors Expo & Boat Show has carved a reputation as Florida’s largest and best shows for boaters and outdoors enthusiasts. For the first time ever, we have partnered with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hold the event at Raymond James Stadium. The new venue is sure to draw an additional crowd to experience all things outdoors along with appearances from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders, alumni and the mascot. Attendees will even get the chance to explore the Pirate Ship! Tampa Bay area is one of the nation’s largest markets for outdoors and boating gear, so our vendors find success at the Expo year after year.

Vendors from across North America will offer great deals on boats, personal water craft, ATV’s, fishing tackle, hunting gear, resorts and lodges, canoes and kayaks and other outdoors-related items. In addition to the special discounts, Expo visitors will get their first look at many new products.

Non-profit fishing, hunting and conservation groups – including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Coastal Conservation Association, and the Florida Guides Association will be on hand. Whether your favorite pastime is fishing for bass, kings, grouper, snook or redfish; or hunting turkey, deer, or ducks, you’ll find the right club or organization with experienced members and volunteers eager to share their expertise with you.

For More Information Contact:

Robbie Bloomfield

Rbloomfield@wfla.com

813-695-8848

Collin Faullman

cfaulmann@great38.com

813-500-9862

Matt Heck

mheck@great38.com

317-607-8313

Frankie Reitz

freitz@great38.com

813-300-1007