NEWS CHANNEL 8 OUTDOORS EXPO and BOAT SHOW

When: March 24-25, 2018 – Raymond James Stadium

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

EVENT OVERVIEW

For the past 27 years, The News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo & Boat Show has carved a reputation as Florida’s largest and best shows for boaters and outdoors enthusiasts. For the first time ever, we have partnered with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hold the event at Raymond James Stadium. The new venue is sure to draw an additional crowd to experience all things outdoors along with appearances from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders, alumni and the mascot. Attendees will even get the chance to explore the Pirate Ship! Tampa Bay area is one of the nation’s largest markets for outdoors and boating gear, so our vendors find success at the Expo year after year.

In addition to the new date and venue, attendees will park for FREE along with a discounted entry fee of $5 per person!

A shopping extravaganza and boat show in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere, the Expo boasts 100,000 square feet of outdoor boat exhibits, 30,000 square feet of indoor booth exhibits in the West Club and an additional 20,000 square feet of activities on and around the football field. We feature more than one hundred exhibitors. Whether your passion is boating, saltwater or freshwater fishing, cast netting, fly fishing, hunting, or kayaking, or just a great day with the family, the News Channel 8 and Great 38 Outdoors Expo is the place for you.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Admission to the Expo is $5 per person and FREE for children under 2 years of age. Parking at the stadium is FREE on both days.

Show hours are 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Raymond James Stadium is located just off 275 on Dale Mabry Hwy.

EXPERT ADVICE – STAY ON TOP OF YOUR GAME

The Expo features new boats, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, and much more. With daily seminars on fresh and saltwater fishing, fly-fishing, boating, hunting, kayaking and more from top outdoors experts, the show attracts and maintains a tremendous crowd day after day. Come out, enjoy and stay on top of your game with all of the latest inside tips, tricks, strategies, and advice from the industry’s most renowned professionals.

FAMILY TRADITION – THE ANNUAL SHOW

Bring the whole family out for the latest in outdoors products and services. There will be activities for the kids including “learn to cast net” with Chasten Whitfield from Chastenation, quarterback challenge with the Bucs, Play 60 field activities, hands-on demonstrations, and a 40-ft. Bass Aquarium, “Be A Diver”and a HUGE selection of the latest gear at special show prices. Come experience 27 years of tradition at Florida’s most unique Outdoors and Boat Show!

SPECIAL GUESTS AND ACTIVITIES:

News Channel 8 and Great 38 anchors will be in attendance throughout the weekend to interact with attendees. We will also have host Dave Moore, Tampa Bay Buccaneers alumni and fishing enthusiasts on hand for demonstrations and signing autographs! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and Captain Fear will be on hand for photo opportunities!

Chuck Devereaux, a veteran of the B.A.S.S. tournament series and an accomplished teacher and speaker returns this year to lead four seminars daily at the Bass Aquarium Stage. Besides general bass fishing tips, Chuck will discuss which baits to use and how to use them to fish like a pro.

The Wear it Florida Safe Boating Stage will feature a dozen renown anglers discussing topics ranging from fishing with artificial baits to flats fishing techniques. Whether you’re fishing for reds, tarpon, snook, bass or crappie, our experts know where and how to “land the big one.”

VENDORS

Vendors will offer great deals on boats, personal water craft, fishing tackle, kayaks, apparel and other outdoors-related items. In addition to the special discounts, Expo visitors will get their first look at many new products.

Non-profit fishing, hunting and conservation groups – including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida Guides Association and the Coastal Conservation Association will be on hand.

Whether your favorite pastime is fishing for bass, kings, grouper, snook or redfish; or hunting turkey, deer, or ducks, you’ll find the right club or organization with experienced members and volunteers eager to share their expertise with you.