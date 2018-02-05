Many people expected to call out of work for ‘Super Sick Monday’

WTNH Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) — The Monday after the big game is a day for a lot of people to call out of work.

In fact, 14 million people are expected to call out of work Monday what has become known as ‘Super Sick Monday‘. This day is one of the busiest sick days of the year.

A Career Builder survey found that employers followed up 33 percent of the time. The survey also found that one out of every four cases an employee has been fired for making up an excuse.

According to USA Today here are some of the worst excuses folks have tried over the years:

  • Hit by a duck
  • Roots showing
  • Busy bowling
  • Better things to do

TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s