Many people expected to call out of work for ‘Super Sick Monday’

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) — The Monday after the big game is a day for a lot of people to call out of work.

In fact, 14 million people are expected to call out of work Monday what has become known as ‘Super Sick Monday‘. This day is one of the busiest sick days of the year.

A Career Builder survey found that employers followed up 33 percent of the time. The survey also found that one out of every four cases an employee has been fired for making up an excuse.

According to USA Today here are some of the worst excuses folks have tried over the years:

Hit by a duck

Roots showing

Busy bowling

Better things to do

