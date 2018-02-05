Manatee County deputies investigating fatal shooting

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of 33rd Street East in Palmetto at 10:06 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies learned that two people had been shot.

Alvin Ducre, 54,was killed.

Amy Smith, 39, had also been shot and taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

Detectives have a 35-year-old suspect in the shooting, but no one has been charged at this time.

The shooting was not a random incident.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

