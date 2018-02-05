Kentucky State Police issues apology for Super Bowl tweet alluding to prison rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police have issued an apology for a tweet the department sent during the Super Bowl.

The tweet was intended as an anti-drunk driving warning and said, “Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski play but if you drink and drive, your tight end might end up in jail!”

The tweet included a gif of a bar of soap falling to the floor, alluding to sexual assault in prison.

The department has since deleted the tweet and issued an apology four hours after it was posted.

The apology states that making light of sexual assault is never acceptable and KSP apologizes for any distress the tweet caused, particularly to victims of sexual assault crimes.

It concludes by saying the tweet does not represent KSP or its mission.

