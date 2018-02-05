John Mahoney, who played cranky dad on ‘Frasier,’ dies at 77

By Published:
FILE - In this July 26, 2010 file photo, actor John Mahoney arrives at the premiere of “Flipped” in Los Angeles. Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Mahoney died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced. He was 77. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on “Frasier” has died. He was 77.

FILE – In this March 23, 2004 file photo, John Mahoney, who stars as Martin Crane, appears on the set during the filming of the final episode of “Frasier” in Los Angeles. Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Mahoney died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced. He was 77. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, father of Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier and David Hyde Pierce’s Niles. The series, a hit spinoff of “Cheers,” aired from 1993 to 2004.

Mahoney’s recent roles included guest appearances on “Hot in Cleveland” and a 2015 episode of “Foyle’s War.”

The British-born Mahoney made Chicago his adopted hometown.

