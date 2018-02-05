Jameis Winston reveals he’s going to be a dad on social media

By Published:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will soon be on diaper duty.

Quarterback Jameis Winston took to social media to share the big baby news on Super Bowl Sunday.

On Instagram, he posted a video with his girlfriend, Breion Nicole Allen at their gender reveal party.

The caption read: “So blessed and humbled that now there is a life coming that I must protect, inspire and influence everyday. This is motivation for excellence in everyway!”

Jameis and Breion said they are expecting a baby boy.

The two have reportedly been together since 2017. The football hero tagged Breion in an Instagram photo back in October saying he was celebrating his dog’s birthday with his new girlfriend.

Celebrating tootsie 2nd BDay with my new gf looking like Aliyah😏😍

A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on

Huge congrats to these two!

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s