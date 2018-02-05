Jameis Winston reveals he’s going to be a dad on social media

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will soon be on diaper duty.

Quarterback Jameis Winston took to social media to share the big baby news on Super Bowl Sunday.

On Instagram, he posted a video with his girlfriend, Breion Nicole Allen at their gender reveal party.

The caption read: “So blessed and humbled that now there is a life coming that I must protect, inspire and influence everyday. This is motivation for excellence in everyway!”

Jameis and Breion said they are expecting a baby boy.

The two have reportedly been together since 2017. The football hero tagged Breion in an Instagram photo back in October saying he was celebrating his dog’s birthday with his new girlfriend.

Huge congrats to these two!

