‘It was terrible’: Tampa Bay area mom recovering after deadly Amtrak collision

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Passengers aboard an Amtrak train that crashed on its way to Florida on Sunday described a horrific scene.

Lynn Winston, a Tampa Bay area mother, was among the passengers and is now back home.

“I couldn’t believe it, and then I was half asleep, and I was like am I dreaming?” Winston said.

Amtrak Train 91 was still a mangled mess Monday, a day after it slammed into a parked CSX train.

Winston said she had to be helped out of the train because her leg was in so much pain. She’s still hurting from her injuries and will see a doctor for treatment.

Nearly 150 passengers were jolted to a stop just outside of Columbia, South Carolina around 2:35 a.m.

“I’ve never seen anything in my entire life like this. Bodies everywhere, people on top of one another. I couldn’t move. Both the seats were on my legs. I just couldn’t move,” said passenger Wendy Comerico.

More than 100 passengers were rushed to the hospital, officials said.

Two Amtrak crew members died in the crash.

Investigators said Monday that it appears that the horn was blown just before the collision and that the brakes were applied.

Officials are still working to determine whether human error caused the accident.