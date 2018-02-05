Husband serves as play-by-play announcer for blind wife at son’s basketball games

TRENTON, Ga. (WFLA/WRCB) – Dade County High School basketball fans have an announcer in the stands.

Gary Bone is broadcasting to an audience of one, making it possible for his wife to “see” the game.

Gary and Angie’s son Noah is a star player on the team.

Gary describes each big play with enthusiasm and detail to his wife and Angie hands on every word.

Fans in the bleachers have taken notice after three years.

“I listened to him give her a play-by-play, she asks questions, she yells. He is her eyes, he doesn’t want her to miss out on the game. He’s her own personal sports announcer,” said Carissa Webb.

Angie lost her sight from complications of diabetes in 2014.

“And now he helps me watch the game, he describes what’s going on, and I just visualize it, in my own way I can really see what these boys are doing,” Angie said.

She’s proud to be like any other basketball mom.

“I have to behave myself. A couple of times I’ve said, ‘Hey ref, I’m blind and I could make a better call than you.’”

