Graffiti vandal targeting Lakeland businesses

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County detectives are on the lookout for a graffiti vandal targeting local businesses.

The graffiti vandal is using other people’s property as his canvas but business owners aren’t calling them works of art.

“I had to have somebody go down and buy some paint and had to cover it up and take some time off of work to go from hauling feed to do that,” Beverly Lay, owner of Lay’s Western Wear and Feed told WFLA.

Her business located along Old Highway 37 in South Lakeland is one of several businesses targeted recently.

Security cameras caught the graffiti vandal tagging, or spray painting, outside of Aloha Tanning on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland.

Other locations include the historic Polk Theatre in downtown Lakeland and a vacant building directly behind it.

“It’s pretty frustrating because it’s the lack of our kids being respectful,” Lay said.

If you have any information that might be helpful, please contact Detective Pruitt at (863) 499-2400.

You can also receive some cash for your tip and remain anonymous by calling 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or logging onto http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.