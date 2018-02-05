Former Venice High School football star shines in Super Bowl

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – In the biggest game, on the biggest stage of all of football, Trey Burton became a part of history.

The former quarterback of Venice High School threw a touchdown pass to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

The play also made history for Nick Foles. The play marked the first time in Super Bowl history that one person has thrown a touchdown and received a touchdown pass.

John Peacock is Burton’s high school football coach and knew the play was coming.

“Trey had told me if he lined up in that situation it was going to be his first pass to Foles, so it was neat knowing it was about to happen before it happened,” said Peacock.

He texted Burton before the game on Sunday.

“I sent him a text earlier that day and told him everyone in the world is going to know who Trey Burton is after this game,” said Peacock, who says the community has been abuzz about Burton even playing in the game.

“He’s always been an exceptional player and an exceptional person and I just knew something special was going to happen,” said Peacock.

Students, faculty and staff also sent Burton a video to wish him well before the game.

The principal at Venice says Burton still comes back to football camps to help other players.

“It’s amazing the fact that we have a quality NFL star who comes from Venice High School and demonstrated they can be a star in the biggest moment in football,” said Venice Principal Eric Jackson.

