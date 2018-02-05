Deputies: Man tried to lure girl, 10, into car in Bradenton

Rolando Bautista, Manatee County Jail booking photo

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is accused of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his car in Bradenton.

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office say Rolando Bautista, 35, drove past a home several times in the 5700 block of 13th Street East in Bradenton around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The 10-year-old victim was walking in the front yard to a neighbor’s house when Bautista parked his car and told the victim “Come here pretty girl, get in my car and we will go to the park,” according to investigators.

The girl immediately ran inside to tell her mother.

Witnesses confronted the suspect and detained him until deputies arrived.

Bautista was arrested without incident and charged with luring or enticing a child for unlawful purposes.

