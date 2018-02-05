Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crew frees dog from bathtub drain

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A Florida dog is okay after she had to be rescued from a bathtub drain.

Angel, a 12-year-old Schnauzer, was rescued Monday morning after being trapped by her paw in a bathtub.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was called to the scene after Angel got stuck as her owner was giving her a bath.

The owner spent a considerable amount of time trying to free her little one, but realized she was going to need some help.

The Broward Sheriff Technical Rescue Team freed Angel in about 20 minutes.

Crews used a newly purchased piece of equipment called “Man and Machine” to make the rescue.

