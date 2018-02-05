Bradenton creeper detained by witnesses after he tried to lure girl into car

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Witnesses detained a Bradenton creeper after he tried to lure a young girl into his car on Sunday.

At around 5 p.m., the neighborhood on 13th Street East was busy with kids outside. Hanseon Pacheco was grilling while his 10-year-old stepdaughter walked to another house.

He says Rolando Bautista, 35, had been sitting inside his car, parked right out front.

“He opened his car door and asked my stepdaughter if she wanted to go to the park,” said Pacheco.

His daughter screamed and ran back toward the house.

“[Bautista] came right to my face and asked me directly if he did anything wrong,” recalled Pacheco. “I was mad! Because that was my stepdaughter!”

“The [child] did exactly what you should do in a situation like this. She takes off, runs back to her house and tells her mom, her mom calls us,” said Manatee County Sheriff’s spokesman Dave Bristow.

Pacheco says Bautista was bold to do this in public.

“He was waiting for the perfect moment. It’s those moments when you let your guard down where bad things can happen,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco says a group of women snatched the keys from Bautista’s car.

“He just calmly started walking away,” described Pacheco.

Witnesses held him until deputies arrived. Officials don’t recommend doing that.

“We had a lot of people in the area so this turned out in a very good way but obviously you could see the potential here where something like this could go very bad,” said Bristow.

Pacheco says his daughter is now afraid to go outside.

“Some kids are snatched away when the parents aren’t watching. At least God kept her safe and we were able to catch the guy. We are very lucky,” said Pacheco.

Bautista was booked into the Manatee County Jail and charged with luring a child.

Pacheco says this is a reminder to parents to teach your kids about stranger danger.

