Better Call Behnken: Business fixes man’s shed after driver hit tree, set up shed anyway

(WFLA) – What a difference a call to Better Call Behnken can make. Richard Mills’ new shed was delivered to him damaged, but now it’s fixed.

“My phone blew up as soon as it aired and everything got taken care of,” Mills said.

Mills first called Better Call Behnken in frustration after a driver for Weather King Sheds hit a tree on his way to drop off Mills’ $2,500 new shed.

The driver set up the shed anyway and promised someone would be back to fix it.

Then, his calls weren’t returned.

We went to the shop in Zephyrhills and found Mills’ salesman, Trevor Weeks.

Hours later, a worker showed up to fix the shed.

“I tried for two months before I got you involved, and you get it done in one day, so that’s pretty great,” Mills said.

Now, Mills has what he paid for and he’s ready to move boxes from his house to his new shed.

