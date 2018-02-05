Better Call Behnken: Business fixes man’s shed after driver hit tree, set up shed anyway

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) – What a difference a call to Better Call Behnken can make. Richard Mills’ new shed was delivered to him damaged, but now it’s fixed.

“My phone blew up as soon as it aired and everything got taken care of,” Mills said.

Mills first called Better Call Behnken in frustration after a driver for Weather King Sheds hit a tree on his way to drop off Mills’ $2,500 new shed.

The driver set up the shed anyway and promised someone would be back to fix it.

Then, his calls weren’t returned.

We went to the shop in Zephyrhills and found Mills’ salesman, Trevor Weeks.

Hours later, a worker showed up to fix the shed.

“I tried for two months before I got you involved, and you get it done in one day, so that’s pretty great,” Mills said.

Now, Mills has what he paid for and he’s ready to move boxes from his house to his new shed.

Follow Shannon Behnken on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s